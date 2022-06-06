Northern Illinois University Student Reported Missing in DeKalb

Police in DeKalb are seeking assistance in locating a missing Northern Illinois University student who disappeared Sunday, according to authorities.

Latif Adeboyejo, 21, was last seen at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday on the NIU campus in a black 2010 Ford Fusion with Illinois license plate number CB60681.

Adeboyejo, who is approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall, is originally from Chicago. He was wearing an all black Nike tech fleece at the time of his disappearance, according to a missing person's poster.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeKalb Police Department at 815-748-8400.