Northern Illinois Corn Mazes Promise Fall Fun for Residents as Halloween Nears

Fall is very much in the air in Illinois, and countless family farms are opening up their annual corn mazes to those looking to get out and enjoy the season!

Whether it’s buying pumpkins, grabbing a cup of hot apple cider, or simply listening to the wind blow through the cornfields, there’s something for everyone at each of these attractions.

If you have any favorite corn mazes you’d like to see added to the list, you can email us at isee@nbcchicago.com.

Konow’s Corn Maze – Homer Glen

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The maze pays tribute to the farm’s location in Homer Glen, and features 3.4 miles of twists and turns. A smaller maze is also available for families with small children. Ticket prices are $15 for individuals 3 and older, with free tickets available to active military and veterans.

Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm – Lockport

This year’s theme for the corn maze celebrates the “Jurassic Park” movie series, featuring a staggering five-mile corn maze as its centerpiece. Daily dinosaur performances will also be available. A smaller maze is available daily as well. Tickets are $19.95 on weekdays and $24.95 on weekends, with special rates available on select weekends.

Jonamac Orchard – Malta

Haunted corn maze that also is open during daylight hours. Admission is $17 for the haunted maze, and is recommended for individuals age 13 and up.

Heap’s Haunted Corn Maze – Minooka

This haunted corn maze is open Friday through Sunday. Admission to the maze is $20, while there is a flashlight non-haunted maze available for $6. A moonlight hayride is also available for $6.

A non-haunted corn maze is also available during the daylight hours.

Kane Family Farms – Ottawa

In addition to the usual fare of pumpkins and barrel train rides, a large corn maze is also opening this year at the Kane Family Farms near Starved Rock. The farm-themed maze costs $12 per person, age 3 and older.

Tanner’s Orchard – Speer

In addition to apples and cider, Tanner’s Orchard also offers a corn maze that is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The corn maze costs $8 per person, and it will close on Halloween.

Richardson Adventure Farm – Spring Grove

Bills itself as the “largest corn maze” in the world. The maze features 9-to-10 miles of trail winding through 28 acres of corn. This year’s theme is celebrating 60 years of James Bond films. It costs $24 on Saturday and Sunday, and kids are $18. Under 2 is free. During the week, adults are $18 and kids 3-to-12 are $16.

Johnson’s Pumpkin Stand – Sycamore

This corn maze opened for the season on Sept. 30, with a 1-acre option and a 6-acre option for those looking for more adventure. The larger maze costs $7 per person, while the 1-acre maze is $4 per person.

Odyssey Fun Farm – Tinley Park

The large 110-acre farm features a slew of family-friendly activities, including ziplining, zombie paintball, pony rides and more. Admission is $22 per person during the week and $24 on weekends, including on the Columbus Day holiday.

Kroll’s Fall Harvest Farm – Waukegan

Timed tickets are available on Saturdays and Sundays, with tickets costing $8 for adults and $6 for children to enter the maze, and free for kids under 2. The facility is also open on Mondays and Wednesday-Sunday as they celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Sun Berry Farm – Woodstock

This maze, which pays tribute to the people of Ukraine, will cost $10 per person. 10% of proceeds go to Ukrainian aid organizations, according to the owners.