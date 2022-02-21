Stevenson Expressway

Northbound Lanes of Stevenson Expressway Closed Near Damen After Deadly Crash

A portion of the Stevenson Expressway was closed during Monday afternoon rush hour as Illinois State Police remained on scene of a two-vehicle crash that killed at least one person, authorities said.

The crash was reported at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 near South Throop Street.

The Illinois State Police confirmed one person was pronounced dead on scene but didn't immediately provide details of what led up to the crash. Damen Street northbound to I-55 northbound was initially closed for the investigation and remained shut down as of 4:30 p.m., police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Stevenson Expresswayi-55stevenson crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us