Northbound Lanes of Stevenson Expressway Closed Near Damen After Deadly Crash

A portion of the Stevenson Expressway was closed during Monday afternoon rush hour as Illinois State Police remained on scene of a two-vehicle crash that killed at least one person, authorities said.

The crash was reported at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 near South Throop Street.

The Illinois State Police confirmed one person was pronounced dead on scene but didn't immediately provide details of what led up to the crash. Damen Street northbound to I-55 northbound was initially closed for the investigation and remained shut down as of 4:30 p.m., police said.

