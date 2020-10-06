Northbound Lanes of Interstate 57 Shut Down Near 119th Street After Reported Expressway Shooting

The northbound lanes of Interstate 57 are completely shut down at 119th Street as Illinois State Police investigate a shooting near that location.

According to police, troopers received reports of a shooting near 111th Street at approximately 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers say that no injuries have been reported, but at approximately 4:20 p.m., all northbound lanes of the highway were closed, with traffic diverted off the highway at 119th Street.

According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, traffic is jammed from the Cal-Sag Channel bridge all the way back to the Interstate 80 interchange, which is nearly five miles to the south.

It is unclear when the roadway will reopen, and the investigation remains ongoing.