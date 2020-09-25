Northbound Lanes of I-55 Closed in Will County Following Nine-Vehicle Crash

The northbound lanes of I-55 near Veterans Parkway near southwest suburban Bolingbrook were closed Friday afternoon following a nine-vehicle crash on the interstate, Illinois State Police confirmed.

The crash was reported at approximately 4:25 p.m. near the 265.5 mile post. Information about potential injuries or what caused the crash hasn't been released.

All northbound lanes were shut down at approximately 4:41 p.m., state police said. Traffic was being diverted off the interstate at the Scale House exit.

Police have encouraged drivers to seek an alternate route.