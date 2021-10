The northbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Expressway are closed Wednesday evening after reports of a shooting on the roadway.

According to Total Traffic, the highway is closed between Dolton Avenue and 130th Street, with traffic being diverted off the expressway.

Traffic is backed up to 154th Street, according to officials.

Details on the incident have not been released, and Illinois State Police remain on the scene.