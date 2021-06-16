Northalsted Market Days Releases Concert Lineup For Summer Festival

Northalsted's Market Days released its concert lineup Wednesday live music festival set to return to Chicago this summer after canceling last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Headling the weekend, Market Days will feature major acts such as Trixie Mattel, Todrick Hall and Greyston Chance.

Other artists set to perform that weekend include Lisa Lisa, Jody Watley, CeCe Peniston and Steve Grand, as well as disc jockeys like Alex Acosta and Nina Flowers.

For the full lineup and day-by-day schedule, click here.

The Northalsted Business Alliance will add an additional day to the street fest, with Market Days anticipated to run Aug. 6 to 8 for the first time in its 38 year history.

The weekend-long event is expected to run half a mile on five stages and over 250 vendors featuring arts, crafts, food and drinks, among other areas, according to a release.

"We look forward to the possibility of welcoming neighbors and visitors alike to this iconic event. While planning is underway, we will remain in continual contact with the City of Chicago, the State of Illinois and monitor the CDC guidelines to be flexible in our approach to meet all necessary requirements to produce a safe event," Northalsted Business Alliance President Ramesh Ariyanayakam said.

The festival asks for a $15 recommended donation entry fee, which supports the festival entertainment cost, local charities, programming and maintenance in the community, organizers said.

Market Days can be accessed from the following CTA lines:

Red Line Addison station

Red/Brown/Purple Lines at Belmont

Multiple CTA bus line stops along Belmont and Addison in Chicago's Northalsted and Lake View neighborhoods

As of Tuesday, all dates for the festival are tentative as the city has not officially approved any permits. The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events is working with event producers to ensure COVID protocols are met, according to a spokesperson.