North Side taco stand named one of the best food carts in the US in recent Yelp ranking

While nationally renowned fine dining restaurants are known to attract tourists in cities across the U.S., street food brings its own draw, often featuring inexpensive prices, large portions and a taste of the nearby community.

A recent ranking from Yelp analyzed reviews from thousands of street vendors across the country, focusing on spots that featured the words "food cart" in the reviews.

The Yelp ranking takes a look at the 25 highest-ranked food carts across the country, with one taco stand on Chicago's North Side finding its way onto the list.

El Becerrito Tacos de Cabeza, located in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood at the intersection of North Clark Street and West Ainslie Street, was ranked as the 17th-best food cart in the U.S. on Yelp's list.

Labeled a "must-stop" food cart, the taco stand is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, and is closed on weekends.

While El Becerrito was the lone representative from Chicago, two food carts from Wisconsin made the cut, including Caracas Empanadas in Madison, which was ranked third.

Milwaukee's Get Them While They're Hot Tamales ranked 20th, rounding out the Midwestern stops that made the cut.

As for the best in the country, Yelp's top food cart was Mediterranean Halal Food Cart, located in Baltimore.

A full look at the top 25 and more information on Yelp's methodology can be found here.