Chicago North Side Bar To Host Harry Styles-Themed Pop-Up Next Month

The pop-up will last from Nov. 10 through Nov. 13 at Replay Lincoln Park

File Photo

A pop-up themed around Harry Styles is slated to operate at a North Side bar next month, complete with live DJ sets and several moments that allude to the star's albums.

Replay Lincoln Park, located just north of the intersection of North Sheffield Avenue and West Diversey Parkway, will be hosting the pop-up from Thursday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 13.

The bar, known for hosting themed pop-ups in the past, will include a day party with mimosas, feather boas and tour signs.

The themed pop-up follows Styles' recent residency in Chicago, which saw him perform six shows at the United Center as part of the latest leg of "Love On Tour."

Replay Lincoln Park opened in 2012 and has become known for hosting pop culture-themed pop-up events. Currently, the bar is host to a Stranger Things-themed pop-up that is running through Halloween.

