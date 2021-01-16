North Side Bar Gives Free Gift Cards to COVID-19 Vaccinated Chicago Residents

A bar in Chicago's Roscoe Village neighborhood is offering gift cards to residents who have received the coronavirus vaccination.

The Village Tap, located at 2055 W. Roscoe St., said in a tweet that people who can show proof they were vaccinated can receive a $10 gift card.

"By getting vaccinated, you are showing you care about us and you are doing your part to help all of us move one step closer to normal," the bar said in a tweet.

By getting vaccinated, you are showing you care about us and you are doing your part to help all of of us move one step closer to normal.



As a token of our gratitude for being vaccinated, we will be giving out 1,000 gift cards (limit 1 per person) valued at $10 each. — The Village Tap (@VillageTap) January 13, 2021

The Village Tap said they will be giving out 1,000 gift cards, limited to one card per person, which will be delivered by email the day after visiting the bar.

Illinois health officials will begin the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations at the end of January, aiming to vaccinate over 3 million residents statewide.

Phase 1b will center on residents age 65 years and older and "frontline essential workers," including first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers, and more.

The age requirement in Illinois is 10 years lower than the recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, "in order to reduce COVID-19 mortality and limit community spread in Black and Brown communities," the governor said.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday that Phase 1b of the state's vaccination plan will begin on Jan. 25.

Here's a look at who will be included in Phase 1b:

Residents age 65 and over

Frontline essential workers, which means "residents who carry a higher risk of COVID-19 exposure because of their work duties, often because they are unable to work from home, and/or they must work closely to others without being able to socially distance. This includes: First responders: Fire, law enforcement, 911 workers, security personnel, school officers Education: Teachers, principals, student support, student aids, day care worker Food and agriculture : Processing, plants, veterinary health, livestock services, animal care Manufacturing: Industrial production of good for distribution to retail, wholesale or other manufactures Corrections workers and inmates: Jail officers, juvenile facility staff, workers providing in-person support, inmates USPS workers Public transit workers: Flight crew, bus drivers, train conductors, taxi drivers, para-transit drivers, in-person support, ride sharing services Grocery store workers: Baggers, cashiers, stockers, pickup, customer service Shelters and day care staff: Homeless shelter, women’s shelter, adult day/drop-in program, sheltered workshop, psycho-social rehab



Phase 1B will include roughly 3.2 million Illinois residents, according to the state.

Pritzker said beginning next week, the state will be standing up "hundreds of vaccination sites across the state, including retail pharmacy chains, Illinois National Guard mobile teams, state-run mass vaccination locations in northern, central and southern Illinois, hospitals and urgent care locations, and ultimately, doctors’ offices and large employers who can host their own workplace clinics"