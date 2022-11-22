North Side Bakery Partners With Charity to Give Families Thanksgiving Desserts

At Vanille Patisserie in Lincoln Park, November is all about their pie drive.

“We do make everything to order,” president and owner Sophie Evanoff said. “So Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are nuts for us. We just cram a thousand pies in three days.”

For every ten pies they sell, they donate one to charity. This is the second year they have donated pies to Fight2Feed.

“Food businesses throw away so much, and here’s an organization that is taking that and turning it into meals and feeding people in need,” explains Evanoff.

Fight2Feed founder Jiwon McCartney is overjoyed. “It’s been an amazing partnership and her pastries are amazing, so we could have lucked up more..”

On Wednesday, McCartney and her team will be packing up 15 hundred thanksgiving meals at Little Brothers: Friends of the Elderly.

McCartney says, “Not only are they getting a sweet treat, they are getting the best in the city.”

It takes a lot of hands to get all the work done, and Fight2Feed could still use a few more volunteers, says McCartney.

We start smoking our turkeys tomorrow. We are starting at 6 in the morning and go all the way until the turkeys are perfectly done. So yes.”