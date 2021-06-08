Capitol Riot

North Shore Man Charged in Jan. 6 Breach of U.S. Capitol

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters break into the Capitol in Washington. Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself "Baked Alaska," will not face house arrest after being charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after court officials raised concerns about his recent encounters with police officers in Arizona.
AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

Federal prosecutors have arrested a North Shore man amid the ongoing investigation into the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Christian Kulas, 24, of Kenilworth, is at least the ninth person from Illinois to be charged in the Capitol breach, and the third from Cook County, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Kulas is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, both misdemeanors.

Local

Ring of Fire Eclipse 4 seconds ago

Here are the Best Places for Chicago Area Residents to See Thursday's Solar Eclipse

Chicago Bears 40 mins ago

NFL Offers $1 Million Grants for Research Into Opioid Alternatives

Kulas, who was arrested shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, is expected to be released from custody on an agreed set of conditions.

Hundreds of people have been charged nationwide, and authorities have gathered a staggering amount of evidence. Federal prosecutors have said the criminal investigation will likely amount to one of the largest in U.S. history.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotCook Countynorth shorenorth shore chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us