North Shore High School Lacrosse Team on Probation After ‘Disturbing' Hazing Incident

The New Trier boys varsity lacrosse team has been placed on probation after the school began investigating a "serious and disturbing" hazing incident at an off-campus party, the school said in a letter to parents.

The team will be on the probation for the entire 2022-2023 season, according to the letter, meaning they are barred from out-of-state competitions and forfeited any out-of-state games over spring break.

Off-campus team social gatherings are now prohibited, the email noted.

New Trier officials noted that the students involved have already been issued "significant consequences," though they were unable to discuss details of the punishments in the letter.

"We want to make it clear: Hazing is a serious violation of our values and school policies and will not be tolerated. We expect every New Trier student to feel safe and respected as part of our culture of dignity and belonging. The behavior that our investigation has uncovered is appalling, and we are working to ensure it will never happen again," school officials wrote in the email.

The letter was signed by New Trier Supt. Paul Sally, Principal Denise Dubravec and Athletic Director Augie Fontanetta.

Should other "serious behaviors" be discovered amid investigation, the school threatened to end the lacrosse team's season entirely. Based on what officials have found thus far, the boys team will participate in education surrounding anti-hazing and positive team culture.

"The behavior that took place does not represent the values and heart of our school and our community, and the consequences reflect the serious nature of the incident. This one incident also should not overshadow the accomplishments of our thousands of student athletes and coaches, who demonstrate our values as they compete each day," the letter said.

The Winnetka Police Department was conducting an investigation as of last week, NBC 5 confirmed, and said the family of the hazing victim has declined to press charges.