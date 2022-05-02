North Chicago Man Fatally Shot While Mowing Lawn, Police Say

A North Chicago man is dead after he was shot while mowing his lawn on Monday afternoon, authorities say.

According to police, the 49-year-old was mowing his lawn in the 1000 block of Jackson Street at approximately 1:25 p.m. when a vehicle drove past. An occupant of the vehicle then opened fire, striking the victim.

Police say that the man was transported to an area hospital, but died from his injuries shortly thereafter.

The vehicle ultimately fled the scene on Jackson Street, and police say that the victim appears to have been specifically targeted by the gunman.

The North Chicago Police Department has requested assistance from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force in the investigation.