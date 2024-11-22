Vernon Hills

Suburban man charged with attempted first-degree murder after Vernon Hills shopping center shooting

By NBC Chicago Staff

A North Chicago man was arrested and was facing attempted first-degree murder charges after a shooting at a suburban Vernon Hills shopping center left one person in critical condition and led to an hours-long manhunt.

The shooting occurred about 6:48 p.m. in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue near the Hawthorn Hills Square Shopping Center in Vernon Hills, police said. Photos and video from the scene at the time showed a large police presence with caution tape surrounding a Liquor Barn store.

According to police, one adult male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital. He was last listed in critical condition, police added.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the victim and the suspect, who knew each other, police said.

Shortly after the shooting, a suspect was identified but remained at large, police said. About 1 a.m. Friday, Jhonattan Garcia-Nava, 36, was taken into custody by members of the Northern Illinois' Police Alarm System’s Emergency Services Team at a home in Waukegan, an overnight update from police said.

As of Friday morning, Garcia-Nava, of North Chicago, was in custody of the Vernon Hills Police Department.

According to police, there is no longer a threat to the community. An investigation remains ongoing.

According to officials, the shopping center was expected to re-open to the public Friday morning.

