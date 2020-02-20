North Chicago Community High School Cancels Classes Due to Social Media Threats

North Chicago Community High School was closed Thursday after the school received “concerning threats posted to social media.”

The school wrote on its Facebook page Thursday morning that it decided to keep students at home while district officials and police investigate.

All other schools in the district remained open Thursday, the school said.

“Student and staff safety is our top priority. We are responding quickly and with an abundance of caution,” the message read. “We will provide updates and more information as it becomes available.”

On Wednesday, the school said it planned to have additional police presence on campus and increase security measures following the reported threats. It remains unclear what exactly the threatening messages said.

Police said at the time the department was “made aware of alarming social media posts regarding school [Thursday].”

“We are currently working with community resources to enact proactive safety measures,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at (847) 596-8774 or call 911 in case of emergency.