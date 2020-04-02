North Central College Offers Dorms to First Responders Needing to Isolate

A North Central College residence hall will be open for public safety employees needing to self-quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to the college community, President Troy D. Hammond said the college and the City of Naperville had partnered to provide backup housing for the city's public safety workers.

Geiger Residence Hall will provide housing for 40 Naperville public safety personnel including police officers, firefighters/emergency medical technicians and telecommunicators.

"While these are indeed unprecedented circumstances, our history shows us that when called to action, the College will respond," Hammond said. "I am grateful to the City of Naperville’s leadership and first responders who continue to provide critical services to our community, and it gives me great pride—I hope it does for you, too—that the College is able to support our partners in these efforts."