North Center shooting: Retired CPD Sgt. critical after being shot in broad daylight

A 74-year-old retired police sergeant remained hospitalized and in critical condition Tuesday morning after he was shot in broad daylight Monday in the city's North Center neighborhood.

According to officials, the shooting occurred about 8:58 a.m. in the 200 block of West Berteau Avenue near Damen, as the victim was getting out of his car.

According to police, the man was exiting his vehicle when two unknown offenders began to fire in his direction. The victim was shot in the neck and twice in the left arm, police said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The shooting drew a large police and SWAT presence, with patrol cars and armored vehicles in the area late into Monday afternoon.

Chicago police officers were still at the shooting scene as of 8 p.m. Witnesses told NBC Chicago they saw one person arrested.

No further details were released by police.

"The police presence was insane," Tim Shepardson, co-owner of ROCKS North Center bar, which was near the scene. "Police going the wrong way down one-way streets. SWAT, fire, you could tell something across the street was very, very intense. Later I found out about the shooting, which was scary."

“It’s just the worst thing that can happen to any community, 47th Ald. Matt Martin said. "And at a time of day when a lot of people are out and about. They want more information. They want to know what happened.”