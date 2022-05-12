north aurora

North Aurora Child Seriously Hurt in Dog Attack, Police Say

Police say they were forced to shoot the animal Thursday afternoon

A child was attacked by a dog and seriously injured in suburban North Aurora on Thursday, and police were forced to shoot the animal, authorities said.

According to police, the child was in the 200 block of Hidden Creek Lane Thursday afternoon when they were attacked by the animal, causing serious injuries.

Police responded to the scene, and authorities say that they were forced to shoot the dog.

Authorities say that the child has been hospitalized, but there is no immediate update on their age or condition.

Further circumstances around the incident remain unknown at this time, and police are still investigating.

