Norovirus symptoms: What to know as ‘very contagious virus' spreads around holidays

Here's hoping your 2024 holidays in Chicago don't come with a side of norovirus.

Each year, there are about 2,500 reported outbreaks of norovirus -- often referred to as a "stomach bug," "stomach flu" or food poisoning -- in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The highly contagious virus is the leading cause of vomiting and diarrhea in the United States, with more than 100,000 hospitalizations across the U.S. each year.

On average, the virus causes 900 deaths, the CDC said, mostly among adults aged 65 or older. It leads to more than 465,000 emergency department visits, the CDC added.

Norovirus outbreaks occur throughout the year, the CDC said, but are most common November through April. Outbreaks typically occur when an infected person spreads the virus through direct contact, like sharing eating utensils or food at a group gathering, holiday party or restaurant.

So far this month, "several small outbreaks" of suspected norovirus cases were reported to the Chicago Department of Public Health, a spokesperson said.

"This is not out of the ordinary for this time of year," the spokesperson added.

Norovirus symptoms

The most common symptoms of norovirus are diarrhea and vomiting, the CDPH said, which typically develop 12-48 hours after exposure. The symptoms can lead to dehydration, especially in young children and older adults, health officials said.

How does norovirus spread?

Norovirus spreads "very easily and quickly," the Illinois Department of Health said. "It doesn't take much exposure to make you sick."

Common settings for outbreaks of the "very contagious virus" include healthcare facilities, restaurants, schools and childcare centers, the CDPH said.

The virus spreads by direct contact with an infected person; eating food, drinking liquids or touching objects that are contaminated with the virus, or sharing utensils or cups with a sick person.

"The best ways to prevent norovirus are to wash your hands with soap and water well, cook shellfish thoroughly, wash fruits and vegetables, clean and disinfect surfaces with bleach after someone vomits or has diarrhea, and stay home for 2 days after your symptoms stop," the CDPH said.

How long does Norovirus last?

According to CDC, most people get better within one to three days, but they can still spread the virus days after. Young children under the age of 5, older adults and those with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections, the CDPH said.