In the winter months, it seems few are safe from some kind of illness — flu, COVID-19, norovirus, colds.

While many of the germs that cause this misery can circulate throughout the year, scientists think that the winter surge of flu and cold activity may be because we spend more time indoors and the cold, dry air may weaken our defenses.

Still, medical experts in the Chicago area say the surge and hospital admission rate is noticeable.

"I would say it's an alarming rate right now, especially with it being after the holidays," Dr. Whitney Lyn, lead family medicine physician at Sengstacke Health Center of Provident Hospital, told NBC Chicago in late December.

Illinois itself remained under the "high" level of respiratory viruses, for the week ending on Jan. 4, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Jan. 13, "the amount of acute respiratory illness causing people to seek healthcare is at a high level." The data showed COVID-19 activity on the rise across the country, along with elevated seasonal influenza activity and "very high" RSV activity.

In Illinois, COVID levels were "moderate" but rising, while flu and RSV levels were "high" and rising, according to the CDC.

Pediatric hospitals have been busy since November with RSV, but “influenza has now joined the party,” said Dr. Jason Newland, an infectious diseases specialist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

“Now we’re really starting to roll,” he added. ”Our hospitals are busy.”

Add to it that norovirus is spreading rapidly in parts of the U.S., including the Chicago area.

Here's what to know about the current illnesses circulating:

How do I know whether I have the cold, the flu, COVID-19 or something else?

Some symptoms are hard to distinguish among illnesses, especially with respiratory viruses. Others are unmistakable.

— Norovirus is a foodborne illness that can spread through water and contaminated surfaces and can cause vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and stomach pain for about one to three days.

— The common cold can be caused by several different types of viruses and can cause a runny nose, congestion, cough, sneezing, sore throat, headaches, body aches or low fever for less than a week.

— The flu, caused by influenza viruses that are always changing, leads to fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headaches and feeling tired. Flu symptoms tend to hit more quickly than cold symptoms, and can last anywhere from a few days to two weeks.

— COVID-19 can cause fever, chills, cough, short of breath, sore throat, congestion, loss of smell or taste, fatigue, aches, headache, nausea, or vomiting for several days.

— RSV can cause a runny nose, congestion, coughing, sneezing, wheezing, fever and a loss of appetite for a week or two.

Symptoms of viruses spreading right now

COVID

As of now, the symptoms for COVID remain the same:

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Sneezing

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle aches

Altered sense of smell

Congestion

Fever or chills

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Earlier reports had centered on potential gastrointestinal symptoms related to the virus.

Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, a scientific consultant for the CDC and epidemiologist, said "gastrointestinal issues including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea" have been previously identified as possible symptoms of COVID-19.

"We do not have specific data about the incidence of GI symptoms with the current strains of the virus, but COVID-19 symptoms can certainly differ based on the variant and the individual," Jetelina told NBC Chicago in July.

Last fall, a Chicago-area doctor said she's noticed shifts in the most common symptoms her patients reported as the JN.1 variant rose to dominance.

Dr. Chantel Tinfang, a family medicine physician with Sengstacke Health Center at Provident Hospital of Cook County, noted at the time that many of the cases she saw reported less of the fever, body aches and chills, and presented more with sore throat, fatigue and coughing.

"We still see some patients experiencing decreased appetite, a loss of taste or smell. So it kind of depends," she said. "One patient was just very, very tired. Like she couldn't really do much. And that's when you know ... it's different. It's not just coughing and shortness of breath. We still see that though."

RSV

People infected with RSV usually exhibit symptoms within 4 to 6 days after getting infected, according to the CDC. The most common symptoms are:

Runny nose

Congestion

Decrease in appetite

Coughing

Sneezing

Fever

Symptoms typically appear in stages and not all at once. The signs might be apparent in adults - but less noticeable in young infants.

While RSV typically causes a mild, cold-like illness, it can also lead to severe illness such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

Other symptoms of severe cases include the following, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Wheezing — a high-pitched noise that's usually heard on breathing out (exhaling)

Rapid breathing or difficulty breathing — the person may prefer to sit up rather than lie down

Bluish color of the skin due to lack of oxygen

Flu

Flu can cause mild to severe illness, and could potentially lead to death, according to the CDC.

"Flu symptoms usually come on suddenly," the CDC notes.

Some of the most common symptoms include:

fever or feeling feverish/chills

cough

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

muscle or body aches

headaches

fatigue (tiredness)

some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults

Norovirus

Along with vomiting and diarrhea, the most common symptoms include nausea, stomach pain, body ache, headache and fever.

But one other thing to watch for if you suspect you have norovirus is dehydration.

"If you have norovirus illness, you can feel extremely ill, and vomit or have diarrhea many times a day. This can lead to dehydration (loss of body fluids), especially in young children, older adults, and people with other illnesses," the CDC noted.

Symptoms of dehydration include:

Decreased urination

Dry mouth and throat

Feeling dizzy when standing up

Crying with few or no tears

Unusual sleepiness or fussiness

Other viruses

There have also been reports of strep throat and whooping cough.

Investigators also have been closely watching another kind of influenza virus, the Type A H5N1 version of bird flu. The CDC says 66 human U.S. cases of that were reported last year, but none of them in the last week.

The cases are “fairly sporadic” and the overall risk to the public remains low, Reed said. Almost all have been traced to direct contact with infected animals, with no proof of spread between people.

How to protect yourself

One way to protect yourself from all viruses: Wash your hands

Seriously. Rigorous and frequent handwashing — with soap! — is crucial to reduce the spread of norovirus, colds, flu and COVID-19.

This is especially true after using the bathroom and eating or preparing food, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Don't speed through it, either. Count to 20, slowly, while you scrub away.

If you don't have access to soap and water, try a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol — though that isn't enough to wipe out norovirus.

Cleaning surfaces can wipe out viruses

If norovirus has found you, you'll want to immediately clean surfaces that came in contact with contaminated food or bodily fluids. The CDC recommends disinfecting things with a chlorine bleach solution or one of the products listed on this Environmental Protection Agency website.

Don't forget to wash any clothing that came in contact with vomit or feces — use hot water and detergent. Then, wash your hands. Again.

With colds and flu, it's best to regularly clean surfaces that you come into a lot of contact with. Think doorknobs, light switches, countertops, beloved toys, cellphones.

Use household cleaning products that contain soap or detergent, and follow it up with a sanitizer. The CDC has more tips on how to clean.

COVID-19 generally spreads through the air from droplets and particles, and the CDC says the risk of getting the virus from a contaminated surface is low.

Keeping your hands off your face can keep viruses out

Viruses can spread through talking, coughing and sneezing, so cover your mouth with a tissue if you feel a tickle in your throat or your nose. Then, wash your hands. Again.

Also, even if you're not sick, consider masking in crowded areas with an N95 or medical-grade mask to protect yourself from respiratory viruses.

Don't touch your face: If you have a germ or virus on your unwashed hands — respiratory or norovirus — and touch your face, eyes or nose, it can get into your mucus membranes and, voila!, you're sick!

Consider a vaccine (if there is one)

Updated COVID-19 vaccines are available, as well as annual flu shots for people 6 months and older. For those 60 and older or for people who are pregnant, you may want to get the RSV vaccine.

But there is no vaccine for norovirus or the common cold.

Another way to keep your defenses against viruses up: Rest

Your immune system may not work as well if you're sleep-deprived, stressed out or dehydrated. So don't grind yourself into the ground if you can help it. Rest. Sleep. Drink water.

If you are sick, stay at home

If you do get sick, prompt testing can help determine whether you have COVID-19 or influenza. That’s important to see if you need one of the medicines that can help prevent severe illness: Paxlovid for COVID-19 and Tamiflu for flu.

Above all, if you're symptomatic, stay at home to keep from getting others sick.

To treat a cold, flu or COVID-19, rest and drink fluids. You can take pain relievers to lower a fever or help with an achy body. Humidifiers can help with symptoms, too.

There's no medication for norovirus. Instead, you'll need to rehydrate as much as possible with water and other liquids. Seek help if you are dehydrated and notice you have a dry mouth and throat, aren't urinating as much or feel dizzy when you're standing up.