Norovirus concerns lead to massive oyster recall, including in Illinois

Oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus have led to a significant recall impacting more than a dozen states, including Illinois.

According to an alert from the FDA, the oysters were harvested earlier this month in Canada and were distributed to at least 15 states. Concerns raised by S&M Shellfish Company, based in San Francisco, indicate potential contamination of the oysters with norovirus, which can cause a variety of symptoms in impacted individuals.

The FDA is advising restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell of the oysters, and to dispose of them immediately.

Symptoms of norovirus include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain, according to the FDA. Symptoms typically develop 12-to-48 hours after being exposed to the virus, and most patients fully recover within 1-to-3 days.

Symptoms can also include fever, headache and body aches, according to the CDC.

Officials do warn that patients who experience symptoms can also be in danger of becoming dehydrated, which can lead to other symptoms and health complications.

According to the CDC, shellfish are one of several food groups that are typically impacted by norovirus outbreaks, with leafy greens and fresh fruit also particularly susceptible.

The CDC says norovirus is the leading cause of outbreaks related to contaminated food in the United States.

The impacted oysters were harvested between Dec. 1 and Dec. 9 from British Columbia growing areas. The oysters were sold under brand names Fanny Bay, Buckley Bay and Royal Miyagi, according to officials.

The shellfish tag will include the following information:

Original Harvester/Producer: Pacific Northwest Shellfish and Union Bay Seafood

Cert. Numbers: BC 740 SP and BC 6001 SP Dates of Harvest: 12/01/24 to 12/09/24

Locations of Harvest: Areas in British Columbia (BC)

14-8, Landfile 1413888 14-8, Landfile 1402293 14-8, Landfile 1402060

14-8, Landfile 1402294 14-8, Landfile 1409454 14-15, Landfile 249854

14-8, Landfile 1409240 14-8, Landfile 1402193

Restaurants or retailers that encounter the contaminated oysters should make sure to thoroughly clean all food preparation areas and utensils that were used to prepare the oysters.