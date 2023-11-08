Nonprofit organization in talks with Chicago officials to facilitate relocating some migrants to St. Louis

As city officials continue to grapple with Chicago's migrant crisis, talks have begun with a nonprofit organization based in St. Louis to relocate some migrants to the Missouri city.

The International Institute has launched an effort to relocate asylum-seekers from Chicago to St. Louis, where they will help with finding housing and employment.

“We are cautiously optimistic this could be right move for all the parties interested,” Karlos Ramirez, vice president of Latino Outreach for the International Institute said.

The organization is focused on attracting migrants who came to the U.S. under the humanitarian parole program that began last year under the Biden administration.

The parole program is limited to migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti.

“The idea would be that they'll go through the proper channels to get into this country, and then they'll have the opportunity to work here. We'll help them to find housing, as well as to help them find jobs. So that amps up our population in St. Louis, but also our workers. I think being able to fill all the jobs that we have available, certainly helps our economy," Ramirez said

Ramirez says he met with Chicago’s deputy mayor a few weeks ago and was expecting to have another virtual meeting Wednesday, as they try to figure out how many migrants have come here with work permits.

Ramirez said the International Institute is eager to accept migrants, and said the start of the effort is pending arrangement for transportation.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones issued the following statement to NBC Chicago:

"While the City has not had direct conversations on welcoming more migrants from Chicago, the City has had a longstanding cooperative relationship with the International Institute to welcome immigrants and refugees to the St. Louis area. The Latino Outreach Initiative is funded primarily by private donors," Jones said.

A statement from Mayor Brandon Johnson's office said the potential partnership was in a "preliminary phase":

"As part of the outmigration process, some cities like St. Louis have offered to partner with the City of Chicago. The City is in the preliminary phase of this partnership, as well as similar partnerships with other cities across the United States, and will continue to work towards just and humane resettlement for all new arrivals," the statement said.