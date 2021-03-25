Non-Profit Hiring 100-Plus Workers to Operate COVID Vaccination Sites in Chicago

Community Organized Relief Effort, a non-profit organization co-founded by actor Sean Penn, has announced plans to hire 100-plus staff members to work at vaccination sites throughout Chicago.
Full-time program associates will assist with patient registration, check-in as well as managing traffic and lines at facilities, according to a news release from the organization.
New team members could begin as soon as next week, the non-profit said Wednesday, explaining those who are interested should apply immediately.
Local
CORE has provided more than 400,000 free COVID-19 tests to Chicagoans since May 2020, when it opened up free testing sites in the region.
The organization is focused on ensuring equitable vaccine distribution, officials said.
Those seeking a position are encouraged to fill out an online application.