Non-Profit Hiring 100-Plus Workers to Operate COVID Vaccination Sites in Chicago

Community Organized Relief Effort, a non-profit organization co-founded by actor Sean Penn, has announced plans to hire 100-plus staff members to work at vaccination sites throughout Chicago.

Full-time program associates will assist with patient registration, check-in as well as managing traffic and lines at facilities, according to a news release from the organization.

New team members could begin as soon as next week, the non-profit said Wednesday, explaining those who are interested should apply immediately.

CORE has provided more than 400,000 free COVID-19 tests to Chicagoans since May 2020, when it opened up free testing sites in the region.

The organization is focused on ensuring equitable vaccine distribution, officials said.

Those seeking a position are encouraged to fill out an online application.