Non-Native Chicagoans Say These Restaurants Best Dish Up Food From Their Home Countries

Chicago may be known for its Italian beef and deep dish pizza, but when it comes to international food options, it appears the city doesn't miss a mark.

For many who have made Chicago home after living elsewhere in the world, they don't have to travel far to get a taste of their homeland.

On Sunday, a Reddit user asked Chicagoans not born in the U.S. to share which restaurant best serves up cuisine from their native country. The responses have been pouring in, with users listing all kinds of options, from German food to Georgian cuisine, Venezuelan cooking and much, much more.

Here's a quite extensive list featuring many of the establishments listed on the Reddit thread:

Chinese

Chengdu Impression (Multiple locations)

MingHin Cuisine (Multiple locations)

Szechuan Corner - 2910 N. Ashland Ave.

Ethiopian

Awash Ethiopian Restaurant - 6324 N. Broadway

Selam Ethiopian Kitchen - 4543 N. Broadway

Tesfa Ethiopian Cuisine - 1023 W. Wilson Ave.

Filipino

Ruby's Fast Food - 4551 N. Pulaski Rd.

French-Canadian

Dear Margaret - 2965 N. Lincoln Ave.

Georgian

Chicago Diplomat Cafe - 3134 N. Lincoln Ave.

German

Laschett's Inn - 2119 W. Irving Park Rd.

Indian

Bar Goa - 116 W. Hubbard St., Suite 1

Basant Modern Indian - 1939 W. Byron St.

India House Restaurant - 59 W. Grand Ave.

ROOH Chicago - 736 W. Randolph St.

Vajra - 1329 W. Chicago Ave.

Irish

The Kerryman Irish Bar and Restaurant - 661 N. Clark St.

Israeli

Fiya - 5419 N. Clark St.

Italian

Coco Pazzo - 300 W. Hubbard St.

Gioia Chicago - 1133 W. Randolph St.

La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria Italiana - 2360 N. Lincoln Ave.

Macello - 1235 W. Lake St.

Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio - 1020 W. Madison St.

Japanese

Cocoro - 668 N. Wells St.

Korean

Ban Po Jung Korean Restaurant - 3450 W. Foster Ave.

Gogi - 6240 N. California Ave.

Lebanese

Taste of Lebanon Restaurant - 1509 W. Foster Ave.

Nepalese

Himalayan Sherpa - 2701 W. Lawrence Ave.

The Momo World - 727 W. Maxwell St.

Pakistani

Bundoo Khan - 2539 W. Devon Ave.

Karachi Chaat House - 2301 W. Devon Ave.

Serena - 2536 W. Devon Ave.

Persian

Kabobi - 4748 N. Kedzie Ave.

Peruvian

D'Candela Restaurant - 3449 W Irving Park Rd

Fina Estampa - 5210 W. Diversey Ave.

Pisco Peruvian Restaurant and Bar - 3224 W. Lawrence Ave.

Taste of Peru - 6545 N. Clark St.

Polish

Podhalanka - 1549 W. Division Ave.

Red Apple Buffet - 6474 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Puerto Rican

Borinquen - 3811 N. Western Ave.

Café Central - 1437 W. Chicago Ave.

Russian

Russian Tea Time - 77 E. Adams St.

Serbian

Café Beograd - 2933-39 W. Irving Park Rd.

Sandy's Bakery & Deli - 5857 W. Lawrence Ave.

Swedish

Tre Kronor - 3258 W. Foster Ave.

Ukrainian

Shokolad Pastry & Cafe - 2524 W. Chicago Ave.

Tryzub Ukrainian Kitchen - 2201 W. Chicago Ave.

Taiwanese

Taipei Café - 2609 S. Halsted St.

Hello Jasmine (multiple locations)

Thai

Andy's Thai Kitchen - 950 W. Diversey Pkwy.

Immm Rice & Beyond - 4949 N. Broadway

Turkish

Antepli Turkish Gourmet - 4849 N. Kedzie Ave.

Turquoise Cafe & Restaurant - 2147 W. Roscoe St.

Zizi's Cafe - 2825 N. Sheffield Ave.

Venezuelan