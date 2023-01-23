Non-Native Chicagoans Say These Restaurants Best Dish Up Food From Their Home Countries

Chicago may be known for its Italian beef and deep dish pizza, but when it comes to international food options, it appears the city doesn't miss a mark.
For many who have made Chicago home after living elsewhere in the world, they don't have to travel far to get a taste of their homeland.
On Sunday, a Reddit user asked Chicagoans not born in the U.S. to share which restaurant best serves up cuisine from their native country. The responses have been pouring in, with users listing all kinds of options, from German food to Georgian cuisine, Venezuelan cooking and much, much more.
Here's a quite extensive list featuring many of the establishments listed on the Reddit thread:
Chinese
- Chengdu Impression (Multiple locations)
- MingHin Cuisine (Multiple locations)
- Szechuan Corner - 2910 N. Ashland Ave.
Ethiopian
- Awash Ethiopian Restaurant - 6324 N. Broadway
- Selam Ethiopian Kitchen - 4543 N. Broadway
- Tesfa Ethiopian Cuisine - 1023 W. Wilson Ave.
Filipino
- Ruby's Fast Food - 4551 N. Pulaski Rd.
French-Canadian
- Dear Margaret - 2965 N. Lincoln Ave.
Georgian
- Chicago Diplomat Cafe - 3134 N. Lincoln Ave.
German
- Laschett's Inn - 2119 W. Irving Park Rd.
Indian
- Bar Goa - 116 W. Hubbard St., Suite 1
- Basant Modern Indian - 1939 W. Byron St.
- India House Restaurant - 59 W. Grand Ave.
- ROOH Chicago - 736 W. Randolph St.
- Vajra - 1329 W. Chicago Ave.
Irish
- The Kerryman Irish Bar and Restaurant - 661 N. Clark St.
Israeli
- Fiya - 5419 N. Clark St.
Italian
- Coco Pazzo - 300 W. Hubbard St.
- Gioia Chicago - 1133 W. Randolph St.
- La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria Italiana - 2360 N. Lincoln Ave.
- Macello - 1235 W. Lake St.
- Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio - 1020 W. Madison St.
Japanese
- Cocoro - 668 N. Wells St.
Korean
- Ban Po Jung Korean Restaurant - 3450 W. Foster Ave.
- Gogi - 6240 N. California Ave.
Lebanese
- Taste of Lebanon Restaurant - 1509 W. Foster Ave.
Nepalese
- Himalayan Sherpa - 2701 W. Lawrence Ave.
- The Momo World - 727 W. Maxwell St.
Pakistani
- Bundoo Khan - 2539 W. Devon Ave.
- Karachi Chaat House - 2301 W. Devon Ave.
- Serena - 2536 W. Devon Ave.
Persian
- Kabobi - 4748 N. Kedzie Ave.
Peruvian
- D'Candela Restaurant - 3449 W Irving Park Rd
- Fina Estampa - 5210 W. Diversey Ave.
- Pisco Peruvian Restaurant and Bar - 3224 W. Lawrence Ave.
- Taste of Peru - 6545 N. Clark St.
Polish
- Podhalanka - 1549 W. Division Ave.
- Red Apple Buffet - 6474 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Puerto Rican
- Borinquen - 3811 N. Western Ave.
- Café Central - 1437 W. Chicago Ave.
Russian
- Russian Tea Time - 77 E. Adams St.
Serbian
- Café Beograd - 2933-39 W. Irving Park Rd.
- Sandy's Bakery & Deli - 5857 W. Lawrence Ave.
Swedish
- Tre Kronor - 3258 W. Foster Ave.
Ukrainian
- Shokolad Pastry & Cafe - 2524 W. Chicago Ave.
- Tryzub Ukrainian Kitchen - 2201 W. Chicago Ave.
Taiwanese
- Taipei Café - 2609 S. Halsted St.
- Hello Jasmine (multiple locations)
Thai
- Andy's Thai Kitchen - 950 W. Diversey Pkwy.
- Immm Rice & Beyond - 4949 N. Broadway
Turkish
- Antepli Turkish Gourmet - 4849 N. Kedzie Ave.
- Turquoise Cafe & Restaurant - 2147 W. Roscoe St.
- Zizi's Cafe - 2825 N. Sheffield Ave.
Venezuelan
- BienMeSabe Venezuelan Café and Restaurant - 1637 W. Montrose Ave.
- Bolivar and Lincoln - 3349 N. Sheffield Ave.