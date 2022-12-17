Noble Schools Confirms 2 Students Among Victims in Shooting at Benito Juarez Community Academy

Noble Schools confirmed on Saturday that two of their students were among the four victims in a shooting just outside Benito Juarez Community Academy Friday afternoon that killed two teens and wounded two others.

The Noble Network of Charter Schools said in a statement that one of their students was killed and another student was wounded in Friday's shooting at the Pilsen high school.

“We recently learned about senseless gun violence that took the lives of two students and injured two others outside of Benito Juarez High School. It is with a heavy heart that we share that one of the students killed and one of the students injured are Noble students. We send our condolences to the families of these students and we stand in solidarity with the Benito Juarez High School community as they grieve during this time. Noble and CPS are working with CPD as they confirm further details. I am deeply saddened whenever gun violence impacts our schools and communities.”

It is currently unknown if the other two victims in the shooting that killed two teens and wounded two others are CPS students.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted out the following statement on Saturday:

"Yesterday in Pilsen, as Benito Juarez High School students were leaving their last class of the day and no doubt looking forward to the weekend, gunfire rang out. This senseless act of violence and disregard for life injured four teens—two of whom tragically passed away from their injuries.

I am beyond outraged by this incident, which highlights the pressing need for illegal guns to be taken off our streets and out of the hands of those seeking to cause harm. As more details unfold, I want to express my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the students whose lives were ripped away from them far too soon and without warning.

My prayers are also with the students who are recovering in the hospital this afternoon, as well as the larger Benito Juarez High School and the Pilsen community. This incident is undoubtedly upsetting and unfortunately builds on the trauma that far too many of our residents have experienced with gun violence. Our partners in the 12th district will be working diligently to identify and apprehend the person responsible for wreaking this havoc, and I urge anyone who has details that may lead to their arrest, to step forward.

We will work with our school-based teams and the counselors alongside our community-based partners to support staff and students during this traumatic period. This cannot be who we are as a city - we must do better for our young people and the rest of our residents, who all deserve to feel & be safe."

Fire officials said police and paramedics responded to a shooting shortly before 3 p.m. at the school in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street where four people were discovered with gunshot wounds.

According to police:

A 14-year-old boy was struck to the head and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead

A 15-year-old boy was struck to the head and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead

A 15-year-old girl sustained a graze wound to the thigh and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 15-year-old boy was struck to the shoulder and thigh and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The 15-year-old boy who succumbed to his injuries has been identified as Brandon Perez.

On Saturday, Noble Schools confirmed in a statement that one of the teens killed and one of the teens wounded were students at a school in the Noble Network of Charter Schools.

Chicago police spokesperson Tom Ahern has confirmed the shooting happened outside the school, and added that an "all-clear" has been issued to students still inside the school from CPS.

CPS has announced an “All clear” for students in the school. The shooting incident took place outside the school. — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) December 16, 2022

Police said that no suspects were in custody or identified following the shooting.

Chicago Public Schools released the following statement Friday afternoon:

"The safety of our school community is our top priority. This afternoon, we received reports that shots had been fired outside of Benito Juarez High School shortly after dismissal. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) and paramedics responded quickly to the scene. CPS remains in close contact with CPD and this incident is under investigation. The CPS Office of Safety and Security and other District leadership are working closely with school leadership and staff as well as CPD to gather information and respond to this incident. CPS will keep Benito Juarez families updated as well as the greater community. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragedy. We are providing crisis team resources to students and staff."

There is currently no further information.