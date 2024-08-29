No winner in Oak Lawn ‘Queen of Hearts' drawing as jackpot soars to $1.3 million

There wasn’t a winner in Wednesday night’s “Queen of Hearts” drawing on behalf of Park Lawn in suburban Oak Lawn, meaning that next week’s jackpot will soar even higher.

According to Park Lawn’s website, the next jackpot will be more than $1.3 million after no winning ticket was drawn on Wednesday night.

The drawing is conducted on behalf of the group, which assists children and adults with developmental disabilities, according to its website.

Online ticket sales are available from Wednesday night through Monday at noon, with in-person sales continuing at Park Lawn and At The Office Sports Bar and Grill through Wednesday evening.

Tim Newsome, who owns The Office, said that he believes strongly in Park Lawn’s mission.

“People with disabilities are obviously at a great disadvantage, and anything that we can do to help out and give something back to the community, we try to do a lot of things in the community, but this is definitely one charity that we’ve gravitated towards,” he said.

The organization’s “Queen of Hearts” drawings take place each Wednesday at 7 p.m., and can be seen on Facebook.

In a Queen of Hearts drawing, a ticket is drawn randomly from a bin, and the envelope that corresponds with the number on the ticket is opened to reveal the card. If it’s the queen of hearts, the ticketholder wins the grand prize.

Typically face cards pay out smaller amounts, while jokers will pay out but will then reset the board for the following week.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Winners do not need to be present to win, but 60% of the pot goes to the winner if they are present and 50% goes to the winner if they aren’t.

The remaining part of the jackpot goes to Park Lawn. 10% of the charity’s share goes to the next jackpot drawing.