No, Whole Foods isn't discontinuing its popular Berry Chantilly Cake. Here's what they say

Passionate fans of a beloved dessert offered at Whole Foods Market were given a scare earlier this week due to online rumors of the chain discontinuing its Berry Chantilly Cake.

Rest assured, the sweet treat won't be going anywhere, according to a spokesperson for the company.

“Previously, our Berry Chantilly by-the-slice cake program varied by store location. We recently aligned the flavor profile, size, packaging, and price so customers will have the same high-quality experience in each of our stores – a delicious cake slice with fresh fruit, berry compote, cream cheese mascarpone, and fluffy vanilla cake layers," a statement from Whole Foods Market said.

The chain said that both whole cakes and Berry Chantilly single slices will remain available in stores, though there may be slight differences - such as the placement of berries in the cake.

As the slice size increased in height for most stores, berries have been placed on the side for single slices. The solution has been used by many stores to help keep the fragile cake slices intact.

According to the chain, the slice size was increased in most stores and is now consistent across locations.

The Berry Chantilly cakes are available year-round, with seasonal variations such as Mango Yuzu Chantilly in the spring and Figgy Foggy Chantilly cake with fig jam and earl grey frosting in the fall.

The Berry Chantilly cake first debuted at a Whole Foods store approximately 20 years ago at the Arabella Station store in New Orleans, with a recipe developed by a team member that is still used today.

After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, some team members relocated to Houston and brought the recipe with them, leading to its adoption in stores across Louisiana and eventually nationwide.