No Weapon Found After 13-Year-Old Shot By Chicago Police During Chase: COPA

An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old was shot and critically wounded by Chicago police officers Wednesday night in the city's Austin neighborhood on the West Side, when authorities say he tried to flee a stolen vehicle. But no weapon has been recovered from the scene.

According to authorities, officers were "alerted to a vehicle suspected to be involved in a previous carjacking" near the 800 block of North Cicero Avenue.

At approximately 10:14 p.m. Wednesday, Chicago police say they were attempting to stop a stolen Honda wanted into a carjacking from a neighboring suburb when at least one person in that car jump out and tried to flee on foot.

They began chasing a 13-year-old who allegedly fled the vehicle and ultimately an officer opened fire, striking the teen. Investigators say no weapon has been recovered from the scene.

NBC 5 has yet to independently verify the police account of events.

The teen was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition, authorities said. A second person who fled the scene was not found.

There were no officers struck by gunfire. However, two officers were transported to an area hospital for observation after a squad car crashed into a fence near the scene.

The officers were last listed in good condition.

According an Oak Park spokesperson, the wanted vehicle was the same one involved in a carjacking with a 3-year-old child inside that occurred Tuesday in Oak Park. The spokesperson added that the vehicle was in fact the same stolen vehicle from a separate incident, not related to Oak Park.

The shooting is currently under investigation with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

"COPA is committed to a full and thorough investigation into the officer’s use of force to determine if their actions were in accordance with Department policy and training," the office said in a statement.

Video of the shooting was not immediately being released due to the Juvenile Court Act, according to COPA.

“The officer’s body camera was activated, and COPA is in possession of 3rd party and POD video that captures the incident," COPA First Deputy, Chief Administrator, Ephraim Eaddy said in a statement.

If anyone has any information or video footage related to this incident, please contact our office at 312-746-3609 or visit www.chicagocopa.org.