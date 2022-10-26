No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties

Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near.

"In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."

And while community COVID levels for the majority of the state are not currently showing concerning numbers, three counties in Illinois have recently reported a "high" level of community transmission, perhaps pointing to a sign of what's to come.

According to the CDC, counties move to a “high” community level when they see elevated levels of COVID hospitalizations, percentages of staffed beds being taken up by COVID patients or dramatic increases in overall case numbers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that COVID cases in Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high" community level status.

According to the CDC, Knox County, in the western part of the state near Peoria, was experiencing 92.56 cases per 100,000 population, along with 22.5 COVID admissions per 100,000 population and 7% of staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID patients.

Further west, Warren county, the CDC said, was seeing 94.99 cases per 100,000 population, 22.5 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and 7% of staffed beds occupied by COVID patients.

Saline County, in the southern part of the state near the Kentucky border, reported 200.08 cases per 100,000 population, 19.3 new COVID admissions per 100,000 population and 2.7% of staffed beds in use by COVID patients, according to the CDC.

According to the CDC, residents in counties with "high" community transmission are advised to take precautions against the virus, including staying up-to-date on vaccines and boosters, avoiding large gatherings if they are immunocompromised, and wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces -- regardless of vaccination status.

Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker quietly updated language in the state's Executive Order pertaining to mask wearing, stating that "face coverings are no longer required in all healthcare facilities."