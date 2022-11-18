No, Taylor Swift Tickets Are Not Going On Sale Anymore on Friday, Ticketmaster Says. Here's Why

Taylor Swift fans, you can cancel that Friday morning alarm on your phone. Instead, you'll want to set one to start scanning resale sites.

Concert tickets for Swift's 52-date "The Eras Tour," -- which stops in Chicago for three dates in June -- were set to go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. However, after multiple presale issues earlier this week including 8-hour wait times, missing access codes and 2,000+ person queues, Friday's Ticketmaster ticket sale to the general public was abruptly canceled by the company.

"Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour has been cancelled," Ticketmaster said at 2 p.m. Thursday in a blog post and on Twitter.

Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 17, 2022

The company announced the cancellation hours after the CEO of Liberty Media, Live Nation's largest shareholder blamed, a surge of demand from 14 million users, including bots, for site disruptions and slow queues for presales earlier this week.

The site was only supposed to be open to around 1.5 million verified Swift fans, Liberty Media chief Greg Maffei told CNBC.

"Despite all the challenges and break down, we did sell over 2 million tickets" Maffei said, adding that demand for the superstar's 52-date tour "could have filled 900 stadiums."

Much of that demand for Swift's stadium tour stems from the record-breaking release of her new album "Midnights" and the fact that the singer has not toured since 2018′s "Reputation" stadium tour. Her "Lover Fest" tour was canceled due to the pandemic.

What Exactly Happened During The Taylor Swift Ticket Presale?

Tuesday's presale event, one of several, left millions of fans waiting in queues for hours after Ticketmaster said it was experiencing "technical difficulties."

"Our team is working to resolve this as soon as possible," one update on Ticketmaster's website read Tuesday. "We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience."

"You are now in the queue," one Ticketmaster queue message on Tuesday read. "There are 2,000+ people ahead of you."

The website DownDetector saw a surge in reports of issues just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, moments after presale tickets were released.

The company later released a statement saying the long wait times and disruptions stemmed from "historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix presale" but acknowledged on Thursday that bot attacks also played a role.

"Historically, working with Verified Fan invite codes has worked as we’ve been able to manage the volume coming into the site to shop for tickets. However, this time the staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn’t have invite codes drove unprecedented traffic on our site, resulting in 3.5 billion total system requests – 4x our previous peak," the company noted in a blog post Thursday.

"Never before has a Verified Fan on sale sparked so much attention – or uninvited volume," Ticketmaster said. "This disrupted the predictability and reliability that is the hallmark of our Verified Fan platform."

By Friday morning, the blog post had been removed.

How Much Are Taylor Swift Tickets Going For on Resale Markets?

Ticketmaster has not released an update on when or if general public tickets will be released. However, some of those who secured tickets during the presale opted to put them on resale markets accompanied by lofty price tags, ranging anywhere from $500 to more than $12,000.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the cheapest resale ticket for Swift's June 2 Chicago show at Soldier Field -- the first of three shows in the city -- was being offered at $518 on StubHub after fees. This ticket would be in the 35th row of section 444, positioned in the upper deck almost directly to the side of the stage.

Including ticket fees on StubHub, there were just 17 listings under $1,000 for Swift's opening Chicago show, with the cheapest listing on the field at $1,121.

And while presale events for select shows continue into Thursday, the general public was not slated to have the opportunity to buy tickets at face value until Friday. But not anymore.

Taylor Swift's "The Era's Tour"

Swift's 52-date stadium visit is slated to run March 17 through Aug. 9 of 2023 throughout the U.S. and is expected to expand to international dates, as well.

The tour announcement followed Swift's release of her 10th album, “Midnights."

Dates for Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" are below:

FRI, MAR 17, 2023

STATE FARM STADIUM

Glendale, AZ

with Paramore & GAYLE

SAT, MAR 18, 2023

STATE FARM STADIUM

Glendale, AZ

with Paramore & GAYLE

FRI, MAR 24, 2023

ALLEGIANT STADIUM

Las Vegas, NV

with beabadoobee & GAYLE

SAT, MAR 25, 2023

ALLEGIANT STADIUM

Las Vegas, NV

with beabadoobee & GAYLE

FRI, MAR 31, 2023

AT&T STADIUM

Arlington, TX

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

SAT, APR 1, 2023

AT&T STADIUM

Arlington, TX

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

SUN, APR 2, 2023

AT&T STADIUM

Arlington, TX

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

THURS, APR 13, 2023

RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM

Tampa, FL

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

FRI, APR 14, 2023

RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM

Tampa, FL

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

SAT, APR 15, 2023

RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM

Tampa, FL

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

FRI, APR 21, 2023

NRG STADIUM

Houston, TX

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

SAT, APR 22, 2023

NRG STADIUM

Houston, TX

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

FRI, APR 28, 2023

MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM

Atlanta, GA

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

SAT, APR 29, 2023

MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM

Atlanta, GA

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

SUN, APR 30, 2023

MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM

Atlanta, GA

with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

FRI, MAY 5, 2023

NISSAN STADIUM

Nashville, TN

with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams

SAT, MAY 6, 2023

NISSAN STADIUM

Nashville, TN

with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE

SUN, MAY 7, 2023

NISSAN STADIUM

Nashville, TN

with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams

FRI, MAY 12, 2023

LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD

Philadelphia, PA

with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE

SAT, MAY 13, 2023

LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD

Philadelphia, PA

with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE

SUN, MAY 14, 2023

LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD

Philadelphia, PA

with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams

FRI, MAY 19, 2023

GILLETTE STADIUM

Foxborough, MA

with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE

SAT, MAY 20, 2023

GILLETTE STADIUM

Foxborough, MA

with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE

SUN, MAY 21, 2023

GILLETTE STADIUM

Foxborough, MA

with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams

FRI, MAY 26, 2023

METLIFE STADIUM

East Rutherford, NJ

with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE

SAT, MAY 27, 2023

METLIFE STADIUM

East Rutherford, NJ

with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams

SUN, MAY 28, 2023

METLIFE STADIUM

East Rutherford, NJ

with Phoebe Bridgers & OWENN

FRI, JUN 2, 2023

SOLDIER FIELD

Chicago, IL

with girl in red & OWENN

SAT, JUN 3, 2023

SOLDIER FIELD

Chicago, IL

with girl in red & OWENN

SUN, JUN 4, 2023

SOLDIER FIELD

Chicago, IL

with MUNA & Gracie Abrams

FRI, JUN 9, 2023

FORD FIELD

Detroit, MI

with girl in red & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUN 10, 2023

FORD FIELD

Detroit, MI

with girl in red & OWENN

FRI, JUN 16, 2023

ACRISURE STADIUM

Pittsburgh, PA

with girl in red & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUN 17, 2023

ACRISURE STADIUM

Pittsburgh, PA

with girl in red & OWENN

FRI, JUN 23, 2023

U.S. BANK STADIUM

Minneapolis, MN

with girl in red & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUN 24, 2023

U.S. BANK STADIUM

Minneapolis, MN

with girl in red & OWENN

FRI, JUN 30, 2023

PAYCOR STADIUM

Cincinnati, OH

with MUNA & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUL 1, 2023

PAYCOR STADIUM

Cincinnati, OH

with MUNA & Gracie Abrams

FRI, JUL 7, 2023

GEHA FIELD AT ARROWHEAD STADIUM

Kansas City, MO

with MUNA & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUL 8, 2023

GEHA FIELD AT ARROWHEAD STADIUM

Kansas City, MO

with MUNA & Gracie Abrams

FRI, JUL 14, 2023

EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH

Denver, CO

with MUNA & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUL 15, 2023

EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH

Denver, CO

with MUNA & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUL 22, 2023

LUMEN FIELD

Seattle, WA

with HAIM & Gracie Abrams

SUN, JUL 23, 2023

LUMEN FIELD

Seattle, WA

with HAIM & Gracie Abrams

FRI, JUL 28, 2023

LEVI’S® STADIUM

Santa Clara, CA

with HAIM & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUL 29, 2023

LEVI’S® STADIUM

Santa Clara, CA

with HAIM & Gracie Abrams

THUR, AUG 3, 2023

SOFI STADIUM

Los Angeles, CA

with HAIM & Gracie Abrams

FRI, AUG 4, 2023

SOFI STADIUM

Los Angeles, CA

with HAIM & OWENN

SAT, AUG 5, 2023

SOFI STADIUM

Los Angeles, CA

with HAIM & GAYLE

TUE, AUG 8, 2023

SOFI STADIUM

Los Angeles, CA

with HAIM & Gracie Abrams

WED, AUG 9, 2023

SOFI STADIUM

Los Angeles, CA

with HAIM & GAYLE