No one in custody in connection to carjacking, robbery spree on North Side

At least eight carjackings on Chicago's North Side were reported overnight, with this spree including a frightening tactic of boxing drivers in before taking their car, police said.

Surveillance video shows two women getting carjacked overnight just outside of Merkle's Bar and Grill in Wrigleyville.

"It was disturbing," Merkle's co-owner Russell Bishop said. "It was hard to watch."

The video shows a car box in the female driver of a white car before several armed carjackers get out and demand the vehicle.

Video shows a female passenger also being removed from the car with her belongings stolen.

The suspects then take off with the stolen car, leaving the women stranded.

"I live maybe seven minutes from our actual bar Merkle's, and at dark I take an Uber home because it doesn't feel safe any more," Kelly said.

The carjacking outside Merkle's is one of several incidents overnight in the Lakeview and Lincoln Square area that Chicago police believe are connected to a larger crime spree.

While there are no suspects in custody, police said no injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

"Now we've decided we're going to put two doormen as well as somebody inside the bar to help regulate with things," Kelly said.