No One in Custody After 1-Year-Old Berwyn Boy Killed in North Lawndale

There is currently no one in custody after a 1-year-old boy from Berwyn was killed in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood, according to police.

Police said officers responded a residence in the 1300 block of South Kedzie Avenue just before 4:15 p.m. on Thursday when a one-year-old boy was discovered unresponsive inside with visible trauma.

The boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, the boy has been identified as Zaiden Collins, whose listed address was in the 1600 block of 19th Street in Berwyn. Zaiden's death was ruled a homicide.

Area Four detectives are currently investigating the homicide. There is no further information available.