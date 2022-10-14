No Link Between Recent California Homicides, ‘Duck Walk Killer' Suspected in 2018 Rogers Park Slayings: CPD

Despite potential similarities in cases and suspect description, there is no definitive link between six recent murders in California and two 2018 Rogers Park slayings that went unsolved, Chicago police said Friday.

"We are aware of the Stockton Police Department investigations and are in contact with their detectives," a CPD spokesperson told NBC 5 Chicago. "At this time, we do not believe there is a link in these investigations."

Thursday, authorities said police in California and Chicago had been coordinating after the suspected killer in a series of homicides in Stockton and Oakland was believed to have similar traits to the person suspected of killing two Rogers Park men in 2018.

Surveillance footage from the 2018 killings revealed that the suspect had a “distinctive toes-pointed out” gait, according to the Chicago Tribune. That footage led to the suspect being named the “Duck Walk Killer,” but police were never able to locate the suspect.

Officials on Thursday said the walk and stride of the suspect in both the California and Chicago murders were similar. Authorities also said both sets of killings took place late at night, and in poorly lit areas where the victims were alone, and that ballistics evidence from the California killings matched those of Rogers Park.

However, Chicago police on Friday reported that while investigators were coordinating, a link between the suspects was not believed to be found.

According to NBC affiliate KCRA, a $125,000 reward has been offered for information in connection with the murders.