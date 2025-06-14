‘No Kings' protests expected in Chicago area, nationwide. Here's what to know

On the same day that a military parade celebrating the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary that also coincides with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, large protests against the Trump administration are planned in Chicago, the surrounding suburbs and across the country.

The protests follow large demonstrations in major cities opposing recent operations from Immigration & Customs Enforcement, stemming from demonstrations in Los Angeles that have led to the deployment of National Guard troops and Marines in recent days.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart, whose county is home to several suburbs where so-called "No Kings" protests are planned, released a statement saying residents' "safety and well-being remain a top priority."

Similarly, the Aurora Police Department put out an alert to residents saying it is "committed to the safety and well-being of everyone in our community."

Here's what to know about this weekend's protests:

Chicago-area protests this weekend

Activists say they will hold even larger demonstrations in the coming days, with thousands of “No Kings” events across the country on Saturday to coincide with Trump’s planned military parade in Washington, D.C. According to organizers, "No Kings" protests are planned for both Chicago and surrounding suburbs.

Protests in nearly 2,000 locations are scheduled around the country, according to the No Kings website. The group lists events planned across the Chicago area, including Highland Park, Schaumburg, Elgin, Naperville, Joliet and more. Events will also be held in Chicago itself.

The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said, adding they are preparing for millions to take to the streets across the U.S.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Trump administration has said immigration raids and deportations will continue regardless

Chicago police issued a statement amid reports of the planned protests, saying the department will "protect those exercising their First Amendment Rights," but also noted it will "not tolerate any criminal activity or violence."

"With public safety as our top priority, our planning and training for First Amendment assemblies are rooted in constitutional policing and the safety of all those participating, working and living in the affected areas," the department's statement read. "CPD has had significant experience handling and successfully securing large demonstrations throughout the past few years, including those related to the war in Gaza and the 2024 Democratic National Convention. We will continue to do the same with all future large-scale demonstrations. As we protect these assemblies, we will not tolerate any criminal activity or violence. Those in violation of the law will be held accountable."

Protests are planned in cities across the country during President Donald Trump’s military parade. Here’s what you need to know.

Why is it called No Kings?

The “No Kings” theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Protests earlier this year have denounced Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk, the now former leader of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, a government organization designed to slash federal spending. Protesters have called for Trump to be “dethroned” as they compare his actions to that of a king and not a democratically elected president.

“They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services,” the group says on its website, referring to the Trump administration and its policies. “They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.”

Why are people protesting on Saturday?

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country’s democracy, according to a press release from No Kings.

It is happening to counter the Army’s 250th anniversary celebration — which Trump has ratcheted up to include an expensive, lavish military parade. The event, will feature hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft and thousands of soldiers. It also happens to be his 79th birthday and Flag Day.

“The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us,” the No Kings website says. “On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.”

No protests are scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., however, where the parade will be held.