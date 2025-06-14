‘No Kings' protests canceled in Minnesota as suspect in lawmaker shootings remains at-large

"No Kings" protests scheduled throughout the state of Minnesota were canceled Saturday following the targeted shootings of two Minnesota state lawmakers and their spouses, leaving a former state house speaker and her husband dead.

According to the Associated Press, the protests were canceled shortly after authorities encouraged Minnesotans to avoid the gatherings while the suspect remained at-large.

According to authorities, flyers advertising the "No Kings" rallies scheduled nationwide Saturday were found inside the suspect's vehicle.

Given the targeted shootings of state lawmakers overnight, we are asking the public to not attend today's planned demonstrations across Minnesota out of an abundance of caution.

The photo is of flyers inside the vehicle of the suspect in today's shootings.

Former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed early Saturday in what appears to be a "politically motivated assassination," Gov. Tim Walz said.

Minnesota Democratic state senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also each shot multiple times, Walz said. They remained alive as of Saturday morning.

"We are cautiously optimistic they will survive this assassination attempt," Walz said.

The lawmakers' homes are about eight miles apart, in the northern suburbs of Minneapolis, NBC News reported.

A manhunt was underway Saturday for a suspect who was impersonating a police officer at the victims' homes, authorities said.

Officials confirmed they identified the suspect's vehicle, which had lights and sirens resembling a police car, according to NBC News.

In addition to the flyers found inside the vehicle, officials found writings containing the names of other lawmakers.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issued the following statement in wake of the shootings:

“Political violence is always unacceptable. This is a horrifying day for Minnesota, and a sad day for America. What has occurred is a direct attack on our American values and democracy. MK and I are thinking of the families and friends of Minnesota State Representative and Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark who were killed. May their memories be a blessing. We are also praying for the full recovery of Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, who were injured. I spoke with Governor Walz early this morning and let him know the people of Illinois stand with the people of Minnesota. I remain in close touch with Illinois State Police and all four leaders of the Illinois General Assembly as we monitor the situation in Minnesota.”