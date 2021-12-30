No Injuries Reported After Shots Fired at Southlake Mall Thursday, Police Say

Police in northwest Indiana say that an unknown individual fired at least five gunshots inside of the Southlake Mall in Hobart on Thursday, but no one was injured by the gunfire.

According to authorities, police were called at approximately 11:20 a.m. after multiple reports of gunshots near the upper level food court inside of the mall.

Officers arrived on the scene a short time later, and began to search the building for what had been initially reported as an active shooter situation.

The mall was put on lockdown, and officers began to systematically clear the facility, moving store-by-store and ushering customers and employees out of the building.

No one was struck by the gunfire, and officers determined that approximately five shots were fired during the incident, causing damage to glass and other building fixtures.

Authorities said that the mall will remain closed for the rest of the day, and will reopen on Friday.

Anyone with information on the shooting, including audio or video recordings, is encouraged to call Detective Wendell Hite at 219-942-112, ext. 1145.