No injuries reported after off-duty CPD officer, 2 people exchange gunfire in South Loop

No one was injured after an off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with two people in the South Loop early Saturday morning, according to Chicago police.

A man, 25, was on the sidewalk in the first block of West Polk Street at 3:45 a.m. when two people approached him, police said. A woman, a 25-year-old off-duty Chicago police officer, approached the group in a car, and one of the two people who had approached the man on the sidewalk shot at her before she shot back at them.

No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody, police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.