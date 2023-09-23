No injuries reported after high-rise fire on Chicago's South Side

Chicago fire officials reported no injuries after a high-rise fire on the city’s South Side Saturday evening.

According to officials, the fire broke out in a 24-story high rise in the 3500 block of South Rhodes, located in the city’s Ida B. Wells/Darrow neighborhood.

The fire was contained within a single unit on the 10th floor, according to officials.

Four individuals in the unit declined medical attention, according to officials. City workers have been dispatched to assist the victims of the blaze with lodging.

No other information was immediately available.