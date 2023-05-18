No Injuries Reported After Fire Tears Through Barrington Hills Home

A large fire gutted a suburban home on Thursday afternoon, with authorities saying that a pet dog was killed in the inferno.

According to authorities, firefighters from Fox River Grove were called to the home, located in Barrington Hills, at approximately 2:01 p.m. for a structure fire.

Units arrived just five minutes later, and found that an attached garage was already fully engulfed with flames. The fire was quickly elevated to a three-alarm blaze, bringing additional departments to the scene.

Firefighters were ultimately able to extinguish the blaze, but not before it devastated the home, which was termed a total loss.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

While members of the family were able to escape unharmed, a pet dog was killed in the fire, according to officials.

No cause of the fire has yet been determined, and an investigation remains underway.