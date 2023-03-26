Chicago Police

No Injuries Reported After Chicago Police Exchange Gunfire With Suspect in Little Village

By Chicago Sun-Times Wire

Two Chicago police officers exchanged gunfire with a person in Little Village Saturday night, but no injuries were reported.

The officers had stopped two males around 10:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Sacramento Avenue. Both had handguns, and the officers took them into custody, Chicago police said.

During the arrest, two other males were standing at the end of an alley near the officers and one of them began shooting at police, according to authorities.

The officers then returned fire, but no one was hit, according to authorities.

Police arrested the other two males after a short pursuit. A handgun was recovered, police said.

No suspects’ ages were released.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is reviewing the shooting in accordance with city policy.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

