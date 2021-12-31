interstate 94

No Injuries After Shots Fired on I-94 Near 111th Street

Getty Images

Shots were fired on Interstate 94 on the Far South Side Friday morning.

Troopers responded to the shooting about 1:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 111th Street, Illinois State Police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

No injuries were reported, and the southbound lanes were closed for an investigation until just after 5 a.m., state police said.

Authorities have responded to 263 shootings on Chicago area expressways this year, state police said.

Local

Bradley Police Shooting 1 hour ago

Police Surround Indiana Home in Search of Suspects Linked to Shooting of Bradley Police Officers: Reports

New Year's Eve 2 hours ago

New Year's Eve in Chicago: What to Know About Street Closures, Fireworks and COVID Rules

Anyone with information was asked to call 847-294-4400.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

interstate 94
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us