No Injuries After Shots Fired on I-94 Near 111th Street

Shots were fired on Interstate 94 on the Far South Side Friday morning.

Troopers responded to the shooting about 1:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 111th Street, Illinois State Police said.

No injuries were reported, and the southbound lanes were closed for an investigation until just after 5 a.m., state police said.

Authorities have responded to 263 shootings on Chicago area expressways this year, state police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call 847-294-4400.