No Cubs' Patrick Wisdom in 2022 Home Run Derby?

So much for the 2022 Home Run Derby for Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom.

As of Tuesday, Wisdom — who made his case for the derby earlier this month — said he had not heard anything about participating in the upcoming contest.

“I know who's in it so far," Wisdom said. "Just kind of following along on social media just like everyone else."

With MLB set to announce the full eight-player bracket Thursday night, it appears Wisdom will not be among the contestants, barring last-minute news.

So far, two-time defending derby champion Pete Alonso, and Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña Jr., ex-Cub Kyle Schwarber and Albert Pujols are confirmed participants for the Monday event at Dodger Stadium.

Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay said Tuesday Giancarlo Stanton will be competing, though that has not been announced.

Wisdom, who has the most pure power on the Cubs and would be a strong fit for the derby, said he “for sure” is still up to take part in the eight-player competition.

“Whether or not that’s in the picture, I don’t know,” Wisdom said Tuesday. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Wisdom has home run derby experience; he competed in the Triple-A contest during the 2018 season.

He also took second place in a derby during college summer ball in Alaska, finishing above future Yankees superstar Aaron Judge — who won the 2017 derby — among others.

If Wisdom isn't in the derby, he'll at least get a few days off during the All-Star break to refresh for the final few months of the season.

"I see it as a win-win," Wisdom said. "If I get selected to go in it, what an experience of a lifetime for sure.

"If not, then I get some time with my family to relax and calm down and regroup for the second half."

Wisdom, in his first full 162-game big-league season this year, has been the Cubs' everyday third baseman while carrying over the tremendous power he demonstrated in 2021.

He leads the Cubs with 17 home runs this season while holding a .229/.322/.458 slash line.

"I feel like I've made a lot of strides in terms of learning who I am as a player," Wisdom said, "and just being willing and ready to go out there every single day.

"Being in the lineup so consistently, it's been a lot of fun. I've been enjoying it for sure. Just learning a lot and staying ready for the second half and trying to finish strong."

