The driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a 5-year-old boy in a suburban St. Charles driveway last month won’t face criminal charges in the case.

According to a press release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, the driver, identified as an immediate family member of the victim, will not be charged in the case, ruling the incident as a “tragic accident.”

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“This was a heartbreaking and tragic accident that has devastated a family and deeply affected the community,” State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said in a statement. “After a comprehensive review of the evidence, it is clear that this was not the result of criminal conduct, recklessness, or negligence. It was a moment that no family member of a loved one should ever have to experience. My heart goes out to everyone impacted by this tragedy, especially the family of this young boy.”

According to St. Charles police, officers and paramedics were called to the scene in the 4000 block of Royal Fox Drive on May 27 after a child was struck by a vehicle.

First responders arrived to find a neighbor performing CPR on the child, and he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

St. Charles police say the family was fully cooperative with the investigation, and assistance was given by the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team in a query into the tragedy.

“Our entire Police Department and all First Responders grieve alongside the family and friends affected by this tragic accident,” St. Charles Deputy Chief Rich Clark said in a statement. “This tragedy greatly touched our entire community, and our young resident will continue to forever be in our hearts and minds.”