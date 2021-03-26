No Bail for Pair Charged in Gang-Related Shooting Outside Secretary of State Facility

Bail was denied Friday for two men charged in a deadly gang-related shooting outside a Secretary of State facility in suburban Bridgeview.

Matthew Givens and Cortez Hudson each face a count of first-degree murder for allegedly shooting 21-year-old Jawaun Davis in the brazen attack Wednesday afternoon in the facility’s parking lot at 7358 W. 87th St.

Prosecutors said Givens, 23, and Hudson, 24, both reputed members of the Black Disciples street gang, targeted Davis because he was a member of the rival Gangster Disciples street gang, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Davis, who was unarmed, had been waiting for several hours in a line that stretched outside the facility when Givens and Hudson arrived in a red Nissan Sentra, along with Hudson’s 6-year-old brother, prosecutors said.

The pair waited about a half hour, with one witness telling investigators that it appeared they were “scoping out” the facility, before Hudson approached Davis in line about 1:30 p.m. and fired at him multiple times with a 9 mm handgun, prosecutors said.

Just after, Givens walked up with a .40-caliber handgun that had been modified to be an automatic weapon and also fired at Davis, prosecutors said.

The two gunmen allegedly then drove away in the Sentra.

Davis was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and later died of multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Officers followed the car onto Interstate 294 and briefly lost sight of the car after it exited onto 95th Street.

Near 97th Street and Roberts Road, the two shooters and Hudson’s younger brother got out of the car and Hudson tried to steal a man’s Tesla at gunpoint while the man was showing the car to a friend, prosecutors said.

Ultimately, Givens and Hudson did not enter the Tesla, prosecutors said. Givens and Hudson’s brother jumped over a fence and Hudson followed, dropping the keys to the Sentra in the process, prosecutors said.

Both men were arrested by police nearby and also face a count each of attempted vehicular hijacking.

In a statement, Bridgeview Police Chief Ricardo Mancha said over a dozen other police agencies helped in the investigation.

Givens was free on bond at the time of the shooting for a pending residential burglary case, according to prosecutors. Givens, of Lansing, was working before the coronavirus pandemic for a Ford Motor Co. plant, defense attorney Nathaniel Niesen said.

Hudson, of Oak Park, was employed as a forklift driver and cook at two restaurants, according to defense attorney Michael Clancy.