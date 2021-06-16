oak lawn

No Bail for Man Charged With Shooting Teen in the Face During Vehicle Test Drive

Bail was denied Wednesday for a man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting another man during a test drive of a vehicle Tuesday in suburban Oak Lawn.

Abdullah Jaghama, 23, allegedly shot the 19-year-old in the face while they were traveling in a vehicle Jaghama was selling near the 9500 block of Oak Park Avenue, Oak Lawn police said in a statement.

The vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a tree after the shooting, police said. Officers responding to the crash found the 19-year-old unresponsive inside of the vehicle. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Jaghama, of Burbank, was taken to the same hospital where he underwent surgery for injuries suffered in the crash, police said. The injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

A 15-year-old boy who was also in the vehicle was not shot and was treated at the hospital and released, police said.

Two handguns and shell casings were recovered at the scene of the crash, police said.

Jaghama was also charged with one count of aggravated battery with a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

He was ordered held without bail during a court hearing Wednesday and is expected back in court June 25.

