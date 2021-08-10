No Bail for Brothers Charged in Shooting of Chicago Police Officers

Two brothers charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Ella French were ordered held without bail in court Tuesday.

Emonte Morgan and Eric Morgan both appeared before a judge as prosecutors gave new details about what they allege happened the night two Chicago officers were shot, one of them fatally, during a traffic stop.

The Chicago Police Department announced charges against the pair Monday in connection with Saturday night's shooting that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Ella French and left her partner "fighting for his life."

Emonte Morgan, 21, was charged with one count of first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and unlawful use of a weapon, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said at a news conference Monday.

His brother, Eric Morgan, 19, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with a prior conviction.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police initially said three suspects were arrested following the shooting, which transpired after officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for expired plates. The third person in the vehicle wasn't charged.

Eric Morgan was on probation for a Wisconsin theft conviction at the time of the shooting. His public defender said he fled the scene and was not present for the shooting.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 63rd Street and Bell Avenue.

Prosecutors alleged Eric Morgan was driving the vehicle when the officers pulled them over due to expired plates. Emonte was in the back seat at the time, prosecutors said.

Both brothers were at one point ordered out of the vehicle before Eric Morgan allegedly attempted to flee the scene, according to prosecutors. One of the three officers at the scene chased after him before hearing gunshots and rushing back.

There, prosecutors said Emonte Morgan had shot French in the back of the head and her partner multiple times. The officer then shot Emote Morgan before Eric Morgan again tried to flee by jumping a fence, but he was held there by civilians until officers arrived, prosecutors said.

Police said the incident was largely captured on bodycam video but it remained unclear if and when that footage would be released.

According to a federal indictment Monday afternoon, an Indiana man faces federal charges after he allegedly illegally purchased the firearm used in the shooting and gave it to the convicted felon accused of killing officer French.

Jamel Danzy, 29, is charged with conspiracy to violate federal firearm laws in connection to the purchase of the weapon that was used in the shooting that left French dead and her partner fighting for his life, the indictment states. Danzy is the registered owner of the vehicle that the suspects were in at the time of the shooting, authorities said.