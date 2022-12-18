N'Keal Harry Ruled Out for Bears-Eagles Game, St. Brown No. 1 WR

N'Keal Harry ruled out, St. Brown No. 1 WR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will be even thinner at wide receiver when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The team announced that N’Keal Harry will not play on Sunday due to a back injury. Chase Claypool was ruled out for the game on Friday with a knee injury, and Darnell Mooney was ruled out for the rest of the season last month.

That leaves Equanimeous St. Brown as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, with Velus Jones Jr., Dante Pettis, Byron Pringle behind him. In addition, the team elevated Nsimba Webster to the active roster from the practice squad.

Larry Borom is also inactive for the Eagles game. He was officially doubtful to play with a knee injury. The Bears will roll ahead with a rotation between Alex Leatherwood and Riley Reiff at right tackle.

Finally, Trevon Wesco won’t play due to a calf injury. Tim Boyle, Ja’Tyre Carter, Justin Layne are also all inactive as apparent healthy scratches.

