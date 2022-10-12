N'Keal Harry ‘Ecstatic' to Help ‘Special Player' Justin Fields, Bears' Offense

Harry 'ecstatic' to help 'special player' Fields, Bears' offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – N’Keal Harry arrived in Chicago and barely had time to unpack his things before suffering a high ankle sprain early in Bears training camp. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver underwent tightrope surgery and was placed on short-term injured reserve to start the season.

Harry was activated off IR Monday and was a full participant in practice Wednesday. It’s unclear if he will be active Thursday when the Bears face the Washington Commanders, but if his number is called, he’ll be ready.

“It’s been hard just sitting here watching, especially once I started going to the games and standing on the sidelines,” Harry said Wednesday. “It just brings you so much closer to the actual game. So, I’m excited. I’m ecstatic.”

The Bears acquired Harry from the New England Patriots for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick in July. It was a low-risk, high-reward bet on first-round talent blossoming in a new environment. Prior to his injury, Harry showed some promise as a big-body receiver who can make contested catches over the middle of the field and snag jump balls in the red zone.

While Harry has only had a handful of healthy days to work with quarterback Justin Fields on the turf, the Arizona State product has been impressed by what he has seen from the Bears’ 23-year-old signal-caller.

“Special player, man,” Harry said of Fields. “The way he can create plays and make something out of nothing is special. So, I’m excited to get out there.”

The Bears’ passing game has struggled through five games this season. The protection has been subpar, and Bears’ receivers have had issues consistently separating.

Fields and top receiver Darnell Mooney, who showcased great chemistry last season and throughout training camp, have gotten their wires crossed on a number of routes early this season. It’s a product of the gigantic task the Bears have asked Mooney to undertake and a young quarterback still early in learning a new system.

Harry has been unable to build his chemistry with Fields while he has been rehabbing from surgery. The fourth-year receiver describe his rapport with Fields as “growing,” and spent his down time closely studying how the quarterback and the Bears’ offense operates.

“There’s no substitute for actual reps,” Harry said. “Just more being in meetings, looking at film, seeing the way he throws, seeing the way some of our receivers run routes. It’s just mostly mental.”

It’s unclear if Harry will be active Thursday night. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Harry would need time to be fully ready. Head coach Matt Eberflus said the Bears are in “wait and see” mode as it pertains to Harry making his Chicago debut in Week 6.

Harry has been waiting for his fresh start with the Bears to begin. He believes his physicality and big body can help elevate the Bears’ passing attack.

If his Bears debut doesn’t come Thursday, it will almost certainly come in Week 7 when the Bears visit Harry’s old team at Gillette Stadium.

When asked if he had that game circled, Harry offered a big smile.

“Absolutely,” he said. “It’s my old team. So, it always comes with wanting to play well.”

Whether it’s Thursday at Soldier Field or in Week 7 in Foxboro, Harry is champing at the bit to show what he can do. That his lackluster performance in New England is not indicative of his talent. That the Bears were right to bet on him.

“I don’t want to show them anything in particular,” Harry said of the Patriots. “Really myself, everybody that believes in me, my family, my friends. I just want to be able to play the way I know I can play and the way I can play.”

The Bears are ready for that as well.

