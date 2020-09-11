NIU Moves All Undergraduate Classes Online After 120 Students Test Positive

Northern Illinois University announced Friday that it plans to temporarily move all undergraduate courses online as the school faces an uptick in coronavirus cases driven largely by off-campus gatherings, the university's president said.

In a letter to both students and staff, President Lisa Freeman wrote that more than 120 students have tested positive for COVID-19 "and more are currently quarantining due to exposure and/or pending results."

"Through contact tracing, we have determined that the vast majority of student cases involve those who live off-campus or who attended off-campus gatherings where masks were not worn and physical distancing was not respected," Freeman wrote. "We are also aware that some students are not fully cooperating with health officials and following guidelines on reporting symptoms and potential exposure."

Effective immediately, she said, the school will temporarily move all undergraduate courses online and urged all students living on-campus or in DeKalb County to "limit in-person activities and interactions" until Sept. 28. All planned in-person events have also been canceled.

"These careless and unacceptable activities have led to a substantial increase in the overall positivity rate for DeKalb County and put our entire community at risk," she wrote. "We continue to work closely with our partners at the DeKalb County Health Department, and together determined that we need to take immediate and significant action to reduce opportunities for further spread."

As part of the changes, the school said students must "strictly limit" all interactions to only essential activities like getting groceries, seeking medical care or going to work.

Under the guidelines, students living on-campus can only leave their resident halls to do the following:

Pick up meals from dining facilities or the Holmes Student Center

Pick up to-go meals from local establishments

Pick up deliveries (grocery and restaurant deliveries)

Spend time outdoors doing individual activities while masked

Use university Wi-Fi, computer labs or the Founders Memorial Library

Utilize the Student Health Center and Counseling and Consultation Services

Take care of essential errands (grocery store, medical appointments, getting a flu shot)

Attend work (both on- and off-campus) after getting approval from supervisors

Participate in off-campus internships or clinicals organized by a student’s college

Manage child care responsibilities

The school also asked students living off-campus to follow similar guidelines.

"It also means absolutely avoiding gatherings or parties, indoors or out," Freeman said. "I know this is very frustrating, especially for those students who have been diligently following the rules and prioritizing the health of fellow Huskies. By taking bold measures and limiting exposure now, however, we have the best opportunity to stop these trends."

Bradley University in Peoria did the same on Tuesday, implementing a two-week quarantine for all students and moving to remote learning through at least Sept. 23. There, at least 27 new coronavirus cases have been reported on campus since the fall session began.

Meanwhile, a large party is under investigation at Illinois State University after videos surfaced on social media appearing to show a large crowd of young people packed closely together, screaming and drinking, many without masks.

The university said the party was held off-campus and was eventually dispersed by area police.

"The University does not condone the behavior. The administration is investigating the incident and looking into disciplinary action against students who attended the party," ISU tweeted Thursday.

Video shows a crowd gathered at a large party that is now under investigation at Illinois State University.

More than 50,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported at more than 250 colleges and universities in recent weeks as students return to campuses while the pandemic rages on.

